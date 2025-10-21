Sign up
Previous
Photo 1981
Christmas is coming
It might be a bit early, but this year we have flowering Jacarandas and Christmas decorations in Mapleton.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2266
photos
55
followers
72
following
542% complete
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1976
1977
248
1978
1979
1980
1981
37
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
,
15-23mm
Babs
ace
Still a bit too early for me
October 21st, 2025
