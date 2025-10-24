Sign up
Photo 1983
You have been told!
A sign in amongst the Montville shops.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2269
photos
55
followers
73
following
543% complete
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1978
1979
1980
1981
37
38
1982
1983
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
sign
,
montville
,
canon5d
narayani
ace
Cute!
October 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
ROFL
October 24th, 2025
