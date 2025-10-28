Previous
Foggy day in Montville by jeneurell
Photo 1987

Foggy day in Montville

Montville is quite lovely on a foggy day. The building is the Poets Cafe which is also quite lovely. It was very foggy when I drove through on my way to 'art' at Maleny but less foggy when I took the photo on the way back.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, it looks so inviting even with the fog.
October 28th, 2025  
