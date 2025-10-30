Holmes bird prize

Previous
John went for his cardio exercises and I got my hair cut at Just Cuts at Birtinya this morning - but as Minyama wasn't far away we also went to see the The Holmes Prize For Realistic Australian Bird Art at the Sunshine Coast Art and Framing gallery. It is a prize that is highly coveted by bird artists and quite diverse this year with oil paintings, acrylic paintings, pencil drawings, pastel paintings, coloured pencil painting, scratch board work etc. I absolutely loved the painting of spotted pardalotes on the left hand side - out of my budget but already sold anyway.
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, yes, that one on the left is beautiful!
October 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
That sounds a wonderful exhibition
October 30th, 2025  
