Woombye mural by jeneurell
Photo 1989

Woombye mural

Lots of childhood memories in this one. Not that I lived in Woombye in Queensland. I grew up in Yagoona in Sydney, NSW - but we did make billy carts and ride them in places we shouldn't have! It was pretty good being a kid back then.
Jennifer Eurell

