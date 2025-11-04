Sign up
Previous
Photo 1992
The view from the Jacaranda
The Jacaranda is at the lookout and picnic area at Balmoral Ridge. I pass it on my way to 'art' at Maleny quite often, but this is the first time I've stopped to take a photo.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
coolpixp900
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautifully composed shot through the jacaranda.
November 4th, 2025
