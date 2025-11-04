Previous
The view from the Jacaranda by jeneurell
Photo 1992

The view from the Jacaranda

The Jacaranda is at the lookout and picnic area at Balmoral Ridge. I pass it on my way to 'art' at Maleny quite often, but this is the first time I've stopped to take a photo.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman
What a beautifully composed shot through the jacaranda.
November 4th, 2025  
