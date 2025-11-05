Previous
Spaghetti by jeneurell
Photo 1993

Spaghetti

The sunlight was shining through the kitchen window onto my bottle of spaghetti. I've used photoshop to mirror reverse, pinch and give it a makeover with the poster edges filter.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

narayani ace
Well done!!
November 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific abstract!
November 5th, 2025  
