Photo 1993
Spaghetti
The sunlight was shining through the kitchen window onto my bottle of spaghetti. I've used photoshop to mirror reverse, pinch and give it a makeover with the poster edges filter.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
narayani
ace
Well done!!
November 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Terrific abstract!
November 5th, 2025
