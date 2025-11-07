Sign up
Previous
Photo 1995
Stockland Birtinya
The entrance to the Birtinya shopping centre. I rather liked the big round bollards and the trees inside.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2289
photos
56
followers
75
following
546% complete
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
251
1992
41
1993
1994
42
1995
43
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
blackandwhite
,
architecture
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
,
birtinya
Diana
ace
Those trees look great inside and the bollards will keep any heavy vehicles out.
November 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So much to see here. What a fascinating photo.
November 7th, 2025
