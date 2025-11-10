Previous
Letterbox with attitude. by jeneurell
Letterbox with attitude.

Our friends Kris and Wayne invited us over for home made crumpets and tea yesterday morning. Even though we have been to their place quite often, what I hadn't noticed was just how rustic their letterbox is.
10th November 2025

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I love all the textures and mossy bits.
November 10th, 2025  
