Photo 1998
Letterbox with attitude.
Our friends Kris and Wayne invited us over for home made crumpets and tea yesterday morning. Even though we have been to their place quite often, what I hadn't noticed was just how rustic their letterbox is.
10th November 2025
Jennifer Eurell
mapleton
phonephoto
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, I love all the textures and mossy bits.
November 10th, 2025
