Bird at the Lilyponds. by jeneurell
Photo 2000

Bird at the Lilyponds.

I thought it was a young swamp hen when I took the photo, but actually think it is a Dusky Moorhen. There were two of them near the bridge this morning. The water level is down at the moment, so it is a bit murky.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, the white tail feathers are a giveaway ;-)
November 12th, 2025  
