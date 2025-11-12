Sign up
Previous
Photo 2000
Bird at the Lilyponds.
I thought it was a young swamp hen when I took the photo, but actually think it is a Dusky Moorhen. There were two of them near the bridge this morning. The water level is down at the moment, so it is a bit murky.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
bird
,
mapleton
,
coolpixp900
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, the white tail feathers are a giveaway ;-)
November 12th, 2025
