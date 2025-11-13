Sign up
Photo 2001
Mauve patch at the Lilyponds
There is a patch of mauve amongst the grass at the Lilyponds. I doubt that it would be more than 10cm high and the flower spikes must be less than 2cm long. No idea what it is but I took some home for a closer look with my macro lens.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
flower
,
mapleton
,
nikond800
,
extensiontube
,
laowa
