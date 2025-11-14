Sign up
Photo 2002
Flower, bud and emerging seedpod.
The Illawarra Flame trees are dropping bell shaped flowers on to the ground at the moment. There were lots of flowers and buds, but this is the only seed pod that I saw under the tree between home and the IGA.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
2301
photos
57
followers
76
following
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
Tags
red
,
flower
,
seedpod
,
nikond800
,
extensiontube
,
laowa
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful detailed macro.
November 15th, 2025
