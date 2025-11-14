Previous
Next
Flower, bud and emerging seedpod. by jeneurell
Photo 2002

Flower, bud and emerging seedpod.

The Illawarra Flame trees are dropping bell shaped flowers on to the ground at the moment. There were lots of flowers and buds, but this is the only seed pod that I saw under the tree between home and the IGA.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful detailed macro.
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact