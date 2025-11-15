Previous
Pelting down by jeneurell
Pelting down

I just poked the camera out the front door to see if I could get a shot of the pouring rain. Almost.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

We had some of that a couple of hours ago too!
November 15th, 2025  
Fabulous the way you caught the downpour.
November 15th, 2025  
