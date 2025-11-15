Sign up
Previous
Photo 2003
Pelting down
I just poked the camera out the front door to see if I could get a shot of the pouring rain. Almost.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th November 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
mapleton
,
canon5d
Wylie
ace
We had some of that a couple of hours ago too!
November 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous the way you caught the downpour.
November 15th, 2025
