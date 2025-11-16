Sign up
Photo 2004
Happy birthday to John
My husband John with his sister Pat. Pat made John's Tiramusu birthday cake and we celebrated with a few rellies at Dee Den restaurant at Buderim.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
Tags
john
celebration
phonephoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture - Happy Birthday John
November 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday John! Lovely shot, I love tiramisu 😋
November 16th, 2025
