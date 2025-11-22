Bedecked

I started a course in Hybrid Photography with Domestika over a year ago and really only stopped it because I needed to get some photos developed. No real excuse. Anyway, last week I did get the photos developed so today worked on this one. It is a nice easy process. I punched holes to make the necklace and bracelet, painted the pendant red with some acrylic paint, and then rephotographed it. I took photos with my Nikon Coolpix p900 and with my phone as both of them allowed me to take a close up photo of another photo. The original photo was taken with my Nikon D800 and windowlight.