Bedecked by jeneurell
Photo 2010

Bedecked

I started a course in Hybrid Photography with Domestika over a year ago and really only stopped it because I needed to get some photos developed. No real excuse. Anyway, last week I did get the photos developed so today worked on this one. It is a nice easy process. I punched holes to make the necklace and bracelet, painted the pendant red with some acrylic paint, and then rephotographed it. I took photos with my Nikon Coolpix p900 and with my phone as both of them allowed me to take a close up photo of another photo. The original photo was taken with my Nikon D800 and windowlight.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Interesting bit of play here! She's beautiful.
November 22nd, 2025  
Diana
What a beautiful image!
November 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
