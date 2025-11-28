Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2015
ArtSpace
My selfie while on duty in the ArtSpace gallery at Montville today. It was a very hot day so I appreciated the air conditioning. I think any potential customers were in there for the airconditioning rather than the art!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2317
photos
58
followers
77
following
552% complete
View this month »
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
Latest from all albums
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
50
2014
2015
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
jenny
,
exhibition
,
phonephoto
,
montville
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice selfie, love that necklace you are wearing too. Cultural education whilst sheltering from the heat makes for a good way to get people in!
November 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
November 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
November 28th, 2025
Wylie
ace
looks a lovely exhibit and a lovely curator!
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close