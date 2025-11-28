Previous
ArtSpace by jeneurell
Photo 2015

ArtSpace

My selfie while on duty in the ArtSpace gallery at Montville today. It was a very hot day so I appreciated the air conditioning. I think any potential customers were in there for the airconditioning rather than the art!
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
@jeneurell
552% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice selfie, love that necklace you are wearing too. Cultural education whilst sheltering from the heat makes for a good way to get people in!
November 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
November 28th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
November 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
looks a lovely exhibit and a lovely curator!
November 28th, 2025  
