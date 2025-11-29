Previous
The Glass Chapel at Montville by jeneurell
Photo 2016

The Glass Chapel at Montville

The Glass Chapel (not sure if that is the correct name) is just lovely, unfortunately there is a gate so I could only take a photo over the big gate (standing on my tip toes). I do rather like the name of the cafe. Very apt.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact