Photo 2016
The Glass Chapel at Montville
The Glass Chapel (not sure if that is the correct name) is just lovely, unfortunately there is a gate so I could only take a photo over the big gate (standing on my tip toes). I do rather like the name of the cafe. Very apt.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
architecture
,
montville
,
canon5d
