Photo 2017
Mushroom in the grass
About a dozen mushrooms sprung up under the Camphor Laurel this morning. What a wonderful texture on this one. Maybe it is a toadstool.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
macro
fungi
nikond800
laowa
