This is where I work with photography and waste a lot of time on Facebook, Instagram etc. Not an exciting photo, but I took to send to a friend. Jacky Lowry had made the print on the left hand side. She had made the print way back in 2014 - not sure when I bought it, but I just wanted her to know that I'd finally got around to framing it and putting it on the wall. I think she was quite pleased. If anyone is interested, the story of the cameras on the shelf is on https://jennifereurell.com/2019/10/01/the-memory-shelf/.