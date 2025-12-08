Previous
Connemara Cottage by jeneurell
Photo 2020

Connemara Cottage

It used to be a bit of Ireland in Montville, Qld, Australia when it had Irish souveniers - but is now a tea shop and a fashion shop. The photocopy filter in Photoshop did a reasonable job of turning it into a line drawing.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

Joan Robillard ace
Good edit
December 12th, 2025  
