Photo 2020
Connemara Cottage
It used to be a bit of Ireland in Montville, Qld, Australia when it had Irish souveniers - but is now a tea shop and a fashion shop. The photocopy filter in Photoshop did a reasonable job of turning it into a line drawing.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
photoshop
,
filter
,
montville
Joan Robillard
ace
Good edit
December 12th, 2025
