Photo 2020
MACG Fine Art group
I belong to the Maleny Arts and Crafts Group and go along to the Fine Art group most Tuesday mornings. We have an exhibition of small paintings at the end of the year - and then go off to the pub for lunch.
9th December 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They look a nice bunch of people.
December 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice to be part of an art group
December 10th, 2025
