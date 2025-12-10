Previous
Maleny Arts and Crafts Group gallery by jeneurell
Photo 2021

Maleny Arts and Crafts Group gallery

The art group I belong to also has a shop in Maleny. Today I went along to learn the ropes as I now have a couple of embroidered photos in there so am expected to be on the roster as well.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It looks a proper Aladdin's Cave of loveliness. I love exploring this kind of shop.
December 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I bet that will be fun.
December 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looks a great shop
December 10th, 2025  
