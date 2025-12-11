Previous
Nest of pears by jeneurell
Photo 2022

Nest of pears

My little painting for the Maleny Art and Craft Group 'Shadows' exhibition. I had a real battle with this one.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact