Previous
Photo 2022
Nest of pears
My little painting for the Maleny Art and Craft Group 'Shadows' exhibition. I had a real battle with this one.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Views
1
Taken
9th December 2025 8:41am
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
niftyfifty
,
canon5d
,
macg
