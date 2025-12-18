Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Cooking day
I've made my Christmas pudding today - and a batch of shortbread as well. Not bad for someone who doesn't do a lot of baking. But, as they say - the proof will be in the pudding.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Babs
ace
Looks yummy
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Looks delicious!
December 18th, 2025
