The cooks by jeneurell
Photo 2029

The cooks

It is nice to have someone other than myself cooking in my kitchen. My sister Wendy and her partner Paul are here for Christmas - and tonight Paul is cooking a curry, and Wendy making the salads.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

