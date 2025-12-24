Sign up
Photo 2029
The cooks
It is nice to have someone other than myself cooking in my kitchen. My sister Wendy and her partner Paul are here for Christmas - and tonight Paul is cooking a curry, and Wendy making the salads.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
xmas
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
