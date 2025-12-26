Previous
Christmas rose by jeneurell
Photo 2030

Christmas rose

My sister who is staying with us over Christmas gave me a bunch of roses. They are fading fast, so this morning one got involved in photography - and then put back into the vase.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
