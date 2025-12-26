Sign up
Previous
Photo 2030
Christmas rose
My sister who is staying with us over Christmas gave me a bunch of roses. They are fading fast, so this morning one got involved in photography - and then put back into the vase.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th December 2025 10:26am
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
creative
,
ink
,
24mm
,
canon5d
,
alternativephotography
