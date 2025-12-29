Previous
Hydrangea by jeneurell
Photo 2031

Hydrangea

Another submerged flower. This time I have used milk and yellow and blue acrylic dyes.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Diana ace
Beautifully done, I love the effect and tones.
December 29th, 2025  
