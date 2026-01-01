Sign up
Photo 2033
Barnacles
Happy New Year to everyone. The barnacles were taken with a Laowa 100mm 2X lens and the misty looking barnacles in the background are a 20% clone. The barnacles live on my laundry shelf, but no idea where I got them from in the first place.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Jennifer Eurell
Looks like I've made it to my 12th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
blackandwhite
beach
macro
shell
nikond800
laowa
