Dragonfly by jeneurell
Dragonfly

I had been wanting to take a good photo of a compound eye. This deader than a doormouse and brightly coloured dragonfly turned up near my front door and so far has been the most likely prospect.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan 2014....
narayani ace
Very colourful
January 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
amazing close up of those hairy details.
January 11th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
What a beauty - the colour!
January 11th, 2026  
