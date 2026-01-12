Previous
The Lilypond by jeneurell
The park in the middle of Mapleton is called the Lilyponds. I must check whether it oficially has another name. Anyway, it is certainly living up to it's Lilyponds name today.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan 2014....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Endless beauty
January 13th, 2026  
