Previous
Photo 2042
The Lilypond
The park in the middle of Mapleton is called the Lilyponds. I must check whether it oficially has another name. Anyway, it is certainly living up to it's Lilyponds name today.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan 2014....
2350
photos
60
followers
79
following
559% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
flower
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Endless beauty
January 13th, 2026
