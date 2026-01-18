Sign up
Photo 2046
Tall trees
The phone format was good for getting in the tall trees and their reflections in the Mens Shed pond. It is not really a pond - more and wide section of a creek/drain but the men always call it their pond.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
phonephoto
,
mensshed
Corinne
ace
Splendid
January 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent photograph
January 19th, 2026
