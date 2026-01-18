Previous
Tall trees by jeneurell
Photo 2046

Tall trees

The phone format was good for getting in the tall trees and their reflections in the Mens Shed pond. It is not really a pond - more and wide section of a creek/drain but the men always call it their pond.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Splendid
January 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent photograph
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact