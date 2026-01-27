Sign up
Photo 2052
Studio
A not so good phone photo of my studio. With work in two shops and small cyanotype exhibition in a week or so, and an artist book one to prepare for I need to spend more time in my studio and less mucking around with cameras and computers.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
studio
,
art
,
exhibition
,
phonephoto
