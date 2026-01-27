Previous
Next
Studio by jeneurell
Photo 2052

Studio

A not so good phone photo of my studio. With work in two shops and small cyanotype exhibition in a week or so, and an artist book one to prepare for I need to spend more time in my studio and less mucking around with cameras and computers.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact