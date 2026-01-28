Sign up
Photo 2053
Tea towel wash
Taking advantage of a sunny day to soak and wash the tea towels - and hang them out to dry. A photo of our nieces house in Wynnum was used for the linen one on the right hand side.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Diana
ace
Some lovely teatowels you have. I always put towels in a dryer as they are so much softer 🤔
January 28th, 2026
