Previous
Decaying schoolkids by jeneurell
Photo 2054

Decaying schoolkids

There are a string of these little figures along the fence at the Montville State School. They are gradually succumbing to the hot, humid and wet weather and heads are falling off and limbs are breaking. Such a shame as they are really delightful.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact