Photo 2056
Walking on water
These little chick give the impression that they are walking on water from a distance. They are still light enough that the lily leaves can support them.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
bird
,
mapleton
,
coolpixp900
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2026
