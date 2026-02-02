Previous
Walking on water by jeneurell
Walking on water

These little chick give the impression that they are walking on water from a distance. They are still light enough that the lily leaves can support them.
Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
narayani ace
How gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2026  
