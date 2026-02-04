Previous
Getting there by jeneurell
Photo 2058

Getting there

This is the third embroidered photograph I have done recently - finished the other two but still a way to go on this one.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Interesting! I had an exhibition of embroidered photos many years ago.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact