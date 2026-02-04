Sign up
Photo 2058
Getting there
This is the third embroidered photograph I have done recently - finished the other two but still a way to go on this one.
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
art
embroidery
exhibition
phonephoto
narayani
Interesting! I had an exhibition of embroidered photos many years ago.
February 4th, 2026
