Backlit by jeneurell
Photo 2065

Backlit

I'd bought a little light from Aldi recently so this morning when I was (trying) taking photos of seed pods I put it behind the pod to see what would happen. Strange sort of photo but I rather like it.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
It works very well, such lovely lacy details.
February 12th, 2026  
