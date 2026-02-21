Sign up
Photo 2073
Namesake
John claims he found himself amongst the kids on the wall at Wappa Dam. Same initials too.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
4
1
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2409
photos
59
followers
73
following
567% complete
Tags
john
,
canon5d
,
wappadam
Diana
Such a fabulous find and shot of the two :-)
February 21st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
Good on you John. Lovely photo.
February 21st, 2026
Babs
Love it
February 21st, 2026
Beverley
Super capture… brilliantly done.
February 21st, 2026
