Photo 2074
Spider and web
There were a number of these strange little spider webs on the tree trunks at Wappa Falls. They had a thicker centre web which stood out from the tree trunk. This centre web was kept in place by long strands of thinner web.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
insect
,
canon5d
,
wappafalls
