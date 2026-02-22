Previous
Spider and web by jeneurell
Photo 2074

Spider and web

There were a number of these strange little spider webs on the tree trunks at Wappa Falls. They had a thicker centre web which stood out from the tree trunk. This centre web was kept in place by long strands of thinner web.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

