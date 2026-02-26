Previous
Mudjimba shell by jeneurell
Photo 2076

Mudjimba shell

My son picked up this shell on our beach walk. It was a good candidate for a macro. The photo is a focus stacked one of nine images.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

Beautiful shell and amazing macro.
February 26th, 2026  
