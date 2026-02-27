Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2077
Car park puddle
It is hard to resist a reflection - especially when there are some ripples as well! I was on duty at the Montville shop today so had a few puddles to negotiate - and a very foggy drive there and back.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2419
photos
59
followers
73
following
569% complete
View this month »
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Latest from all albums
77
78
2075
79
2076
80
81
2077
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
weather
,
24-105mm
,
montville
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Lovely pop of colour and reflection.
February 27th, 2026
julia
ace
Grear colour and reflection.
February 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close