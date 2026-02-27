Previous
Car park puddle by jeneurell
It is hard to resist a reflection - especially when there are some ripples as well! I was on duty at the Montville shop today so had a few puddles to negotiate - and a very foggy drive there and back.
27th February 2026

Jennifer Eurell

2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Diana
Lovely pop of colour and reflection.
February 27th, 2026  
julia
Grear colour and reflection.
February 27th, 2026  
