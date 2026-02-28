Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2078
Still life
The 'cutout' filter was used in Photoshop to create this stylised version of my still life. I've always though it was a bit of a useless filter, but in this case it worked well.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2421
photos
59
followers
72
following
569% complete
View this month »
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
Latest from all albums
2075
79
2076
80
81
2077
2078
82
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
filter
,
stilllife
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close