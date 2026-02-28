Previous
Still life by jeneurell
Photo 2078

Still life

The 'cutout' filter was used in Photoshop to create this stylised version of my still life. I've always though it was a bit of a useless filter, but in this case it worked well.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
