Fungi by jeneurell
Photo 2084

Fungi

These two little colourful fungi popped up on the disintegrating Black Sally stump in our front yard. The rain has brought out quite a bit of fungi - and there is more rain to come.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Fine little things
March 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
They are beautiful, lovely shot and textures. Wish we could get some of your rain.
March 7th, 2026  
narayani ace
Very cute. I wish we had some rain!
March 7th, 2026  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful colours and textures
March 7th, 2026  
