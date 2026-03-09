Previous
Pale headed eastern rosellas by jeneurell
Photo 2087

Pale headed eastern rosellas

Despite the rainy day the Rosellas spent some time in our bottle brush tree feeding.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

March 9th, 2026  
