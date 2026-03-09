Sign up
Photo 2087
Pale headed eastern rosellas
Despite the rainy day the Rosellas spent some time in our bottle brush tree feeding.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
bird
,
mapleton
,
coolpixp900
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
