Photo 2088
Hanging baskets
The baskets were hanging from a tree on the foopath near Art Space. I don't know what the plant is - some sort of ivy?
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
Tags
tree
16-35mm
canon5d
Diana
How fabulous they look, well spotted and captured.
March 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
oh it's pretty isn't it!
March 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 12th, 2026
