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Previous
Photo 2090
Mantis
I saw this mantis on the back door yesterday - then forgot about it. Today it was on the window so thought I'd better catch it and put it outside - but take a few shots of it before I did.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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