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Jug and oranges by jeneurell
Photo 2091

Jug and oranges

Another jug photo. A 'paint daub' filter, followed by a 'watercolour' filter in Photoshop was used for the processing.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Louise & Ken ace
Lovely finishing touches!
March 17th, 2026  
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