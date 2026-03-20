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Les and I by jeneurell
Photo 2092

Les and I

I've just embroidered halo's on this old photo of myself and my eldest son while minding an exhibition. It is for an assignment for a Domestika course on hybrid photography.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Diana ace
Now that is something very special, it looks lovely.
March 20th, 2026  
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