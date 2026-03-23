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Previous
Photo 2094
Sprouting garlic
Garlic used to keep for ages - but now it sprouts before I get to use it all. I'm always thinking "I need to go back to the Mediterranean to get some decent garlic"!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
March 23rd, 2026
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