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Pencil Creek by jeneurell
Photo 2095

Pencil Creek

I liked the extra sparkles! Pencil Creek is the creek that forms Mapleton Falls. This is at the top of the falls. The bottom is on private property so no access for the public.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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Wylie ace
interesting sunbursts
March 26th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely sparkles!
March 26th, 2026  
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